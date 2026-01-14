Stocker sees “no scattergun approach”

"No scattergun approach"

On Wednesday evening, Chancellor Stocker emphasized on ORF's "Zeit im Bild 2" that the goal was to achieve inflation of two percent – and that within this year: "The year 2026 should be a year of recovery." The VAT reduction is by no means a "scattergun measure," he said, adding that it is about the Austrian shopping basket and that further measures have been taken with the reduction in electricity prices: "When you add it all up, it's not so little."