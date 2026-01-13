Thieves laughingly clear out local mayor’s farm shop

It all happened very quickly

The victim is the mayor of the municipality, Christoph Gallner, who has lovingly furnished his farm shop: "The perpetrators did not park directly in front of the store. They went inside and in two or three minutes everything was done," he says. The whole thing was recorded by six video cameras. The recordings show the perpetrators calmly and laughing as they stuff the goods into the bags they brought with them. "At first, there were only the four women in the store. A man stood guard outside, then went back inside and helped himself," Gallner describes the situation.