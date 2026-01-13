Cameras recorded
Thieves laughingly clear out local mayor’s farm shop
The farm shop belonging to the mayor of Niederneukirchen in Upper Austria was ransacked: four women and one man took high-quality products from the extensive range on offer. The damage amounts to between €700 and €1,000. Video recordings are now being used to help find the perpetrators.
Four cameras in the store, two in front of it, and an entry system that requires an EC card – and yet five as yet unknown perpetrators (four women and one man) plundered the store in Niederneukirchen without hesitation at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
It all happened very quickly
The victim is the mayor of the municipality, Christoph Gallner, who has lovingly furnished his farm shop: "The perpetrators did not park directly in front of the store. They went inside and in two or three minutes everything was done," he says. The whole thing was recorded by six video cameras. The recordings show the perpetrators calmly and laughing as they stuff the goods into the bags they brought with them. "At first, there were only the four women in the store. A man stood guard outside, then went back inside and helped himself," Gallner describes the situation.
Steaks and fine meat
The thieves were also selective, taking almost exclusively high-quality products. "The value of the stolen goods is between 700 and 1000 euros. There were steaks and similar products," said the shop owner. For him and his family, such thefts have unfortunately become an unpleasant habit. "It happens every few weeks, but the damage is less than in the current case," says Gallner. In addition, the perpetrators have always been tracked down. The video camera had always recorded the license plate numbers, so the culprits could be quickly identified.
"But I have no hope with these perpetrators. The car had foreign license plates and was barely visible, and the debit card was definitely stolen," says Christoph Gallner realistically. He has shared the video on social media and is now hoping for clues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.