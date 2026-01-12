Pregnancy possible motive in missing persons mystery

And once again, there is a tremendous suspicion – but this time it is directed at a law enforcement officer who is supposed to protect all of our lives. What is known so far: The police officer from the elite Cobra unit had met the Styrian woman through a dating app and had been seeing her for months. This was also confirmed by chat histories between the missing woman and a friend. As a violent crime is suspected, the 30-year-old was questioned in detail by investigators from the State Criminal Police Office on Monday night.