Police officer arrested
Pregnancy possible motive in missing persons mystery
It is a shocking suspicion: a 30-year-old officer from the Cobra anti-terror unit is believed to be involved in the disappearance of his pregnant lover, a 34-year-old woman from Styria. He has been taken into custody.
Less than two months ago, the missing person mystery surrounding the blonde influencer and singer Stefanie P. from Graz kept the country in suspense. After days of anxiety, hopes for a happy ending died. Her body was found buried in a suitcase in a forest near the Styrian border in Slovenia. The victim's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend led investigators to the body. He confessed to strangling the vivacious 34-year-old.
Officer met woman via dating app
Now, the disappearance of a woman in Styria is once again causing a stir. There has been no trace of 34-year-old Johanna G. since the weekend. The young woman was last seen on Friday in her home town of Tillmitsch in the south of the province. Her mother had reported her missing.
And once again, there is a tremendous suspicion – but this time it is directed at a law enforcement officer who is supposed to protect all of our lives. What is known so far: The police officer from the elite Cobra unit had met the Styrian woman through a dating app and had been seeing her for months. This was also confirmed by chat histories between the missing woman and a friend. As a violent crime is suspected, the 30-year-old was questioned in detail by investigators from the State Criminal Police Office on Monday night.
Pregnancy as a possible motive
The suspect denies all allegations, but admitted to having been in contact with her on the day of her disappearance. As the officer, who had been with the special unit for four years, reportedly became entangled in massive contradictions during the interrogation, he was arrested on the orders of the public prosecutor's office. Behind closed doors, the criminal investigators are assuming the worst.
The search for the athletic missing woman is being intensified at her known locations and running routes. A shocking possible motive: the police officer allegedly got her pregnant...
Information is also being sought on the well-known social media platform "Österreich Findet Euch" (Austria Finds You).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
