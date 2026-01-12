Vorteilswelt
Smooth rails

ÖBB sounds the alarm: freezing rain causes delays

Nachrichten
12.01.2026 16:30
Low temperatures currently have the whole of Austria firmly in their grip.
Low temperatures currently have the whole of Austria firmly in their grip.(Bild: Andi Schiel)

Now ÖBB is also sounding the alarm: freezing rain on Tuesday night threatens to cause rapid ice formation, with massive restrictions on rail traffic in some areas. The reason is a warm front moving from west to east across Austria, bringing rain that will freeze immediately on the ice-cold ground.

The route from Salzburg via Upper Austria to the east is particularly affected. According to forecasts, there could be three to six liters of freezing rain per square meter. What sounds harmless can become a real danger: roads, sidewalks, and even overhead lines can quickly turn into slippery ice rinks.

When rain turns into a slippery slope
While it is quickly becoming milder at higher altitudes, the freezing cold air is lingering close to the ground. In the east, this cold air could even remain until the middle of the week. After a brief period of snow, the precipitation will therefore mostly fall as rain – but freeze immediately.

Rail traffic faces massive problems
Particularly in the north and east, there is a threat of enormous amounts of freezing rain. The effects are enormous, especially for traffic. Due to the expected heavy ice formation on vehicles, switches, and overhead lines, ÖBB expects restrictions in local, long-distance, and freight traffic. Delays and cancellations are particularly likely in the early morning hours.

Postpone unnecessary journeys
Experts do not expect the ice to melt until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest. ÖBB therefore recommends postponing non-essential journeys, allowing extra time and checking the respective connection before setting off.

According to ÖBB, the situation is being monitored continuously and precautionary measures are already in place – but one thing is clear: Tuesday night will be a test of ice for the whole of Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
