Parking fine lawyer now himself in the crosshairs of the justice system

On January 1, 2026, a new package of laws came into force in Austria that is intended to prevent so-called parking space rip-offs through abusive trespass lawsuits. The introduction of a special assessment basis reduces the lawyer's fee to around 100 euros. In addition, court fees in cases where the lawsuit ends in the first hearing have been halved to €70, or €35 in cases where the lawsuit is withdrawn before it is served on the defendant. Furthermore, it is now possible to appeal to the Supreme Court in cases of trespass disputes.