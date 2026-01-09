Immigration: Ludwig calls on the Church to take responsibility

The Bible passages about the role of Jesus have one thing in common. Matthew chapter 8, verse 24: "So that the boat was covered with waves. But he was asleep." Mark 4:38: "And he was in the stern of the boat, asleep on a pillow." Luke 8:23: "And while they were sailing, he fell asleep." Without wanting to be blasphemous, I also see a comparison with politics here: first sleeping through the great danger and then, when it is almost too late, wanting to take on the forces of nature.

No. I don't see it that way. When he was awakened by the disciples, he was immediately able to deal with the situation.