"It's not going to work out."
Hirscher: No World Cup, no Olympic Games
This is big news: Marcel Hirscher will not be competing in any World Cup races or the Olympic Games this season. What is necessary to ski at a world-class level "is not possible at the moment," the superstar explains in a social media message.
Hirscher begins his statement by saying that he wants to address the public in light of much speculation. He then gets straight to the point: "It's not going to work out." His level is not high enough to deliver top performances. Although he was able to train with top athletes, he then had to admit – due to a 14-day enforced break – that his skiing level was "currently not World Cup worthy."
"... then properly"
Conclusion: "There will be no races this year and no Olympic Games." Because: "If I want to compete in the World Cup again, then I'll do it properly."
"Maybe next year"
However, the eight-time overall World Cup winner clearly does not want to hear anything about ending his career for good. "I will continue to train. And maybe I'll make it next year," he concludes his video message.
Cruciate ligament rupture after comeback
At the beginning of December 2024, relatively early in his comeback season after a break of more than five and a half years, Hirscher suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee. Due to the injury, the 36-year-old was unable to train on snow in the summer. In the fall, he lost another three weeks of training due to a viral infection. Hirscher is a two-time Olympic champion (2018 in Pyeongchang). He will probably remain so.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
