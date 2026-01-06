What happens next?
ÖSV eagle grins: “Keep it a little secret!”
Defending champion Daniel Tschofenig has won the final competition of the Four Hills Tournament. The Carinthian won on Tuesday in Bischofshofen ahead of the Slovenian overall triumphant Domen Prevc and afterwards appeared euphoric and also a little mysterious ...
Tschofenig, who stumbled at times before and during the tour, catapulted himself from third intermediate place to the top with a fabulous final flight. The Carinthian, who also won the final a year ago, celebrated his second success of the season after the World Cup opener in Lillehammer. "That was an absolutely brilliant day. I had less pressure this year and was able to enjoy it more," said Tschofenig, who finished seventh overall, after handing over the golden eagle for the tour victory to Prevc.
Not in all the jumps?
Prevc is a well-deserved winner, despite the joy of the pleasing conclusion. "He did a brilliant job and stayed extremely cool. He never had a jump where he let up and was always at an extremely high level. Hats off to him for his performance," said the Carinthian, but also promised: "We'll keep chasing him." At the same time, he indicated that he would not be competing in all the upcoming World Cups.
In the ORF interview, Tschofenig didn't want to let anyone look at his cards to find out exactly what will happen after the tour. "That remains a bit of a secret. Let's see what comes next and where I'll be." The winner of the day in Bischofshofen said that "others are welcome to reveal their plans".
