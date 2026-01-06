ÖSV eagle grins: “Keep it a little secret!”

Not in all the jumps?

Prevc is a well-deserved winner, despite the joy of the pleasing conclusion. "He did a brilliant job and stayed extremely cool. He never had a jump where he let up and was always at an extremely high level. Hats off to him for his performance," said the Carinthian, but also promised: "We'll keep chasing him." At the same time, he indicated that he would not be competing in all the upcoming World Cups.