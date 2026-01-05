Qualifying: Three Austrians only beaten by Prevc!

Hörl finished on 137 m and lost 9.3 points to Prevc, he had clearly won the two training rounds ahead of the Slovenian. However, he had overdone it in the qualification, said Hörl, and he had to avoid that in the competition. "I have to curb my inner bastard a bit," said the man from Salzburg. If he manages perfect jumps, he could tickle Prevc again. Defending champion Tschofenig did not manage an ideal qualifying attempt. "It didn't feel good, but it was still worth something. We still have a lot of potential," said Tschofenig, who finished fourth.