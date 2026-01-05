Bischofshofen Ski Jumping
Qualifying: Three Austrians only beaten by Prevc!
The superior overall leader Domen Prevc has won the qualification for the final competition of the Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen ahead of three Austrians. The Slovenian clearly beat Stephan Embacher, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig on Monday in icy temperatures with a maximum distance of 140 meters. The ÖSV trio were followed by former Tour winner Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Germany's Philipp Raimund.
Innsbruck winner Ren Nikaido finished in eighth place in front of 4,250 spectators. Jonas Schuster finished tenth, Stefan Kraft (13th) and Manuel Fettner (15th) also made it into the extended top field. Ten of the eleven Austrians competing will be taking part in the competition on Tuesday. Prevc, who triumphed in Oberstdorf and Garmisch, goes into the Epiphany competition (16:30/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) with a lead of more than 40 points over Hörl and Embacher.
Here are the results:
Here is the standings in the tour standings:
Hörl has to "curb his inner bastard"
In the qualification, Embacher was 6.2 points behind Prevc with 138 m. "I'm still missing a bit on the table, I can still get something out of it. I'm still a bit off, but they are already very good jumps," said the 19-year-old Innsbruck third-placed. With two even better jumps he could possibly upset Prevc again in the final, said the Tyrolean.
Hörl finished on 137 m and lost 9.3 points to Prevc, he had clearly won the two training rounds ahead of the Slovenian. However, he had overdone it in the qualification, said Hörl, and he had to avoid that in the competition. "I have to curb my inner bastard a bit," said the man from Salzburg. If he manages perfect jumps, he could tickle Prevc again. Defending champion Tschofenig did not manage an ideal qualifying attempt. "It didn't feel good, but it was still worth something. We still have a lot of potential," said Tschofenig, who finished fourth.
