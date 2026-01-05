Are things looking up again?
The Federal Chancellor’s first New Year’s resolutions
After around a year at the helm of the ÖVP, the chancellor's party is set to make a comeback in the polls and for the country in general in the new year. Stocker's first New Year's resolutions should help: On January 14, the industrial strategy will be fixed in the Council of Ministers, before that there will be relief in the tourism sector.
Christian Stocker would certainly have imagined his first year as ÖVP leader differently. On the one hand, because when he took office almost exactly a year ago, it was more likely that he would become Vice-Chancellor under FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
And then on the other hand, because as a surprise chancellor after around ten months in government, he would certainly have hoped for and expected better poll ratings for his People's Party.
The first measures for 2026
In the new year, Stocker now wants to set new political accents with old projects. According to government sources, the long-awaited industrial strategy will finally pass the Council of Ministers on 14 January.
According to reports, the aim is to agree on key technologies that require special support - and thus relieve the burden on the red-white-red industrial location, which has fallen into difficulties.
However, further measures for the economy are to be presented at the first Council of Ministers of the new year on Wednesday. Measures to strengthen domestic tourism are then on the agenda. "Business successions in the tourism sector are to be made easier", according to advance information from the Chancellery on Vienna's Ballhausplatz.
Old formula remains the goal for the new year
The Chancellor intends to stick to his 2-1-0 formula in 2026. In concrete terms, Stocker is calculating two percent inflation, at least one percent economic growth and zero tolerance towards those who endanger society. It is at least doubtful whether this calculation will work out on balance.
However, the Federal Chancellor intends to present further goals and projects for the coming year during his speech in Vienna's Metastadt on January 30 as part of the ÖVP's political New Year's kick-off ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
