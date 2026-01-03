Tens of thousands of households without power until Thursday

Fire was the cause of the blackout

This morning, Stromnetz Berlin had expressed confidence that it would be able to rectify the fault quickly - by 6.30 p.m. the power should be back on in the Steglitz-Zehlendorf district and elsewhere, as reported by "Bild". It quickly became clear what had caused the damage: the fire on the cable bridge over the canal to the Lichterfelde power station on the outskirts of the city. According to the fire department, a construction container initially burned under the cable route that leads across the Teltow Canal to the Lichterfelde power station.