Asbestos in gravel
Cancer risk: four quarries closed
A terrible suspicion in central and southern Burgenland: asbestos-contaminated material is said to have been extracted from several quarries and distributed as gravel for gritting, paths or cemeteries. Asbestos is highly carcinogenic and the authorities have identified "imminent danger".
Rumors about this have been circulating in one of the affected communities. The dust, which is spread by the wind from the quarry, is said to have been responsible for illnesses. There is also talk of cancer, which is said to be the result of quarrying. So far, these were all just rumors and gossip. There was no evidence. But now it appears that there may actually be something to the suspicion.
Authorities stop the quarrying
A total of four quarries, one in the district of Oberpullendorf and three in the district of Oberwart, have been officially closed with immediate effect. The respective district authorities have ordered the immediate cessation of all extraction, quarrying and processing operations. The reason: naturally occurring asbestos is said to have been mined here together with other rock and the material was subsequently placed on the market.
Carcinogenic and banned
Asbestos is known to be highly carcinogenic. Even low levels of exposure can trigger illnesses. It was classified as a carcinogen back in the 1970s and has been banned since the 1990s. The inhalation of asbestos fibers, which can be produced when dismantling or grinding the material, is particularly harmful to health.
This is why the renovation of contaminated buildings, for example, is carried out under protective measures and is correspondingly expensive. Respirable fibers with a length of more than five micrometers and a width of less than three micrometers are particularly hazardous to health. In bound and solid form, however, asbestos is considered harmless.
Samples all positive
The state confirms the official closure of the four quarries: "This measure was based on official inspections in accordance with Section 175 of the Mineral Raw Materials Act. As a result, material and soil samples were taken in November 2025 and examined by a specialist laboratory. Asbestos was detected in all of the samples examined." Based on the available test results, a risk to the health of people - especially employees and customers - cannot be ruled out, it is reported.
Closures due to "imminent danger"
"In this case, immediate action by the competent authorities was necessary while proceedings were still ongoing and there was no alternative to the immediate measures ordered due to imminent danger. Against this background, the underlying administrative proceedings are continuing." The affected companies at the Pilgersdorf, Glashütten bei Schlaining, Bernstein and Badersdorf quarries are now obliged to inform their customers accordingly. "The quarries will remain closed until the authorities have determined that the existing hazard situation has been completely eliminated," says the state.
Used as road chippings?
It is not clear exactly what the quarried - and possibly contaminated - material was used for and to whom it was sold. However, at least some of it is likely to have been processed into grit. Customers are said to have included the surrounding communities. But there is also talk of gravel for paths, driveways and gardens or cemeteries. It can be assumed that it has been spread for years.
Alarm in affected communities
Alarm bells are now ringing in many places. Other businesses could also be affected. According to reports, around 500 jobs depend on the quarries. Meanwhile, many in the affected communities are wondering whether they have come into contact with potentially contaminated material in the past and what effects this could have. This is because the consequences usually only become apparent years later - and then it is probably difficult to prove the cause.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.