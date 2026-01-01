Extra sock
“Was stupid!” Norwegian frustration after disqualification
According to Norwegian statements, the disqualification of Norwegian ski jumper Anna Odine Ström due to an extra sock in her sock is due to a medical reason - for which, however, no medical certificate was initially submitted to the FIS! "It was stupid that we didn't do that," women's head coach Christian Meyer admitted to TV station NRK ...
"We took it for granted. We thought it was okay because we did it for medical reasons," Meyer said contritely. Ström suffers from a crooked hip, which is why the one centimeter thick sole on his right foot compensates for a height difference.
However, FIS race director Sandro Pertile emphasized in Garmisch-Partenkirchen that without a certificate only a disqualification was possible. The Norwegians only submitted the necessary certificate after the inspection on Wednesday and it is now with the world federation for assessment.
"I always try to look at things positively. I don't believe that they deliberately wanted to cheat," said Pertile. However, the Italian added that all coaches were informed in Falun at the end of November that additional technical equipment for the athletes must be declared and confirmed to the FIS.
Ex-jumper Evensen sees advantage
Ström injured her hip in Engelberg in 2023 due to her crooked hip, said Meyer. That is why work had begun to compensate for this. On New Year's Eve, the overall World Cup bronze medallist finished eleventh in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
Former ski flying world record holder Johan Remen Evensen saw a positive effect on her performance. "The higher you stand on the boot, the lower you can wear the suit and the lower your stride sits. One centimeter less stride than usual is a big advantage," said the Norwegian NRK expert, who admitted to cheating during his career as part of the manipulation scandal. According to Evensen, Ström could also have lowered the other foot.
Ström has already won a jumping competition in Wisla this Olympic winter and stood on the podium three times in a row before the Two Nights Tour. At the home World Championships in Trondheim in February, which were overshadowed by the Norwegian suit scandal, she won the gold medal in the team and mixed team and took bronze on the normal hill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
