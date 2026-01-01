Crans-Montana: People ran out of the bar on fire

According to official figures, 40 people lost their lives in the accident. Around 115 other people were injured, most of them seriously, said the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler. More than a dozen accident victims were taken to the University Hospital in Zurich, which specializes in burn injuries. Others are likely to follow, a hospital spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The University Hospital of Lausanne is currently treating 22 burn victims; according to RTS, the youngest victim there is only 16 years old.