Due to drought

Fire department has to bring drinking water to tourist resort

Nachrichten
01.01.2026 10:00
The fire departments transported the water with tankers through the forest to the elevated tanks ...
The fire departments transported the water with tankers through the forest to the elevated tanks to fill them.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Feuerwehr Reith bei Seefeld)

In an unprecedented operation, fire departments from Tyrol and Bavaria had to fill the drinking water tanks in the municipality of Reith bei Seefeld (Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land). Due to the severe drought in recent weeks, the water levels had fallen below the safety limits.

The mayor of Reith, Dominik Hiltpolt, cannot remember a situation like this. And there has hardly ever been a similar fire department operation involving 60 firefighters from more than ten fire departments - six of them from Bavaria - in the whole of Tyrol.

On Monday, the fire departments had to use tankers to transport around 200,000 liters of water from Seefeld to the elevated tanks in the tourist resort of Reith. This was because the water there had fallen below the alarm level.

We noticed at the weekend that the elevated tanks were no longer filling to the usual extent.

Dominik Hiltpolt, Bürgermeister Reith bei Seefeld

Critical situation looming on Monday evening
"We noticed at the weekend that the elevated tanks were no longer filling to the usual extent and calculated that a critical situation was looming on Monday at 6 pm," explains Mayor Hiltpolt in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

Fire department briefing
Fire department briefing(Bild: Feuerwehr Reith bei Seefeld)

Three extraordinary factors led to the delicate situation. "On the one hand, of course, the persistent drought is responsible. Then there was the high consumption in hotels and households over the holidays, and at the same time there was a drinking water leak due to a defective valve," explains Hiltpolt.

Taps turned off
The municipality reacted - and turned off the taps in individual districts on the nights from Saturday to Sunday and Sunday and Monday - where this was justifiable. In addition, the spectacular fire department operation was decided on Monday: Using tankers, the filling of the elevated tanks then started in the late afternoon. They were also able to count on the help of the neighboring fire brigades from Bavaria.

The Bavarians took over the shuttle service from a hydrant in Seefeld to Reith. Here, the water was transferred to smaller vehicles and transported along a forest path to the Feuertal elevated tank.

Seefeld hydrants supplied the water to fill the tankers, and a temporary drinking water pipeline ...
Seefeld hydrants supplied the water to fill the tankers, and a temporary drinking water pipeline was also built between Seefeld and Reith.(Bild: Gemeinde Reith bei Seefeld)

Temporary drinking water pipeline
Fire engines from Reith, Seefeld and Scharnitz supplied the Wilhelmshöhe tank - again with water from Seefeld. In addition, a 400-metre-long temporary drinking water pipeline was constructed from Seefeld. The operation lasted until around 10.30 pm.

During the night, the tanks filled up again, the defective valve was repaired and the critical situation was over. "The elevated tanks are now 100 percent full again," says BM Hiltpolt with satisfaction.

According to Hiltpolt, there was no connection with the water required for snowmaking at the nearby Rosshütte ski resort. This was also technically impossible.

