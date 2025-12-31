Investigation underway
Emergency operation ends tragically: 17-year-old dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl did not survive an emergency operation and the question now arises as to whether her tragic death was medically unavoidable or whether negligence may have played a role. The public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt is investigating. An autopsy is to clarify what led to the girl's death.
There are cases that leave more questions than answers. The death of a 17-year-old girl is one of them. At the beginning of December, the girl died during an emergency operation at Oberwart Hospital. The teenager's family is in shock, while the public prosecutor's office is now investigating. According to information from the family, the 17-year-old was admitted to the clinic in an acutely life-threatening condition.
According to the information available, the doctors are said to have ordered an emergency operation to save the teenager's life. Despite all efforts, she did not survive the operation and died in the operating room. It is also reported that the girl had already been treated at least once in the outpatient clinic and may have visited other doctors outside the clinic days before her death. In this regard, reference was made to ongoing investigations.
Results of the autopsy are not yet available
It is also currently unclear whether the treatment was carried out correctly or whether, in retrospect, there may have been an oversight. "This is now being examined step by step," explained a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt. Speculation will not be commented on. The public prosecutor's office has also ordered an autopsy. The findings are still pending.
Only when all the results are available will it be possible to clarify what exactly led to the young patient's death and whether a medical error was involved. Until then, all assumptions are expressly considered speculation. The clinic speaks of a "tragic fate" and emphasizes how deeply affected the entire team is. We extend our deepest sympathy to the relatives.
Gesundheit Burgenland promises full clarification
Every effort is also being made to investigate the case transparently and to fully support the authorities in their investigations. For the family, one thing is now paramount: to understand what happened in those crucial hours and why.
At the moment, only one thing is certain: the death of the 17-year-old raises questions that now need to be answered.
