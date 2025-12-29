Boxing superstar injured
Two dead! Anthony Joshua involved in car accident
Shock in Nigeria! Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious traffic accident. According to media reports, two people died at the scene of the accident.
According to several Nigerian media reports, the accident occurred on Monday morning at around 11 a.m. on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun, Ogun State. A reporter from the daily newspaper The Punch, who is said to have been on the scene during the rescue operation, explained that the former heavyweight world champion suffered minor injuries.
Photos are circulating on social media showing Joshua with injuries in a badly damaged vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, the Briton was sitting in the back of a Lexus Jeep. A total of four people are said to have been in the car.
Cause of accident still unclear
According to initial information, the Lexus collided with a stationary truck. It is still unclear how the accident occurred. The authorities have started an investigation.
Joshua recently made headlines around a week ago when he returned to the public eye following his high-profile fight against internet star Jake Paul.
Boxing icon with Nigerian roots
The 36-year-old won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and then turned professional. With his enormous punching power, Joshua held the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles several times. His 2017 Wembley triumph against Wladimir Klitschko is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fights of modern times. Setbacks against Andy Ruiz Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk twice later put the brakes on his dominance, and he fought his last world title fight to date in August 2022.
Born in Watford, Joshua's parents come from Nigeria. The Brit regularly emphasizes his Nigerian roots and often appears with the country's flag.
