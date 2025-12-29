Two dead! Anthony Joshua involved in car accident

Boxing icon with Nigerian roots

The 36-year-old won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and then turned professional. With his enormous punching power, Joshua held the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles several times. His 2017 Wembley triumph against Wladimir Klitschko is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fights of modern times. Setbacks against Andy Ruiz Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk twice later put the brakes on his dominance, and he fought his last world title fight to date in August 2022.