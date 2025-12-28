Run changed
Excitement in the final! Shiffrin triggers fairness debate
Before the decisive second slalom run at Semmering, Mikaela Shiffrin caused quite a stir when she had a passage changed at short notice after intervening with the course setter. After the race, the US American responded: "It wasn't safe enough!"
What had happened? Shiffrin, who was in fourth place after the first run (+0.54 seconds), is said to have complained massively about a passage on the Magic Mountain. As a result, French course setter Vincent Blum made changes to the course and defused the section in question - an entry into a hairpin. However, this had an explosive aftertaste. Shiffrin was the only athlete who was able to see the new line before the second run. All the other skiers started without this opportunity. A constellation that caused a lot of displeasure and discussion in the finish area. Fairness? Opinions are divided on this.
Video sent to the federations
Nevertheless, as ORF commentator Ernst Hausleitner reported, all the federations were sent a video of the spot in question so that the runners knew about it and could prepare themselves. "A gate was set to the outside, then it became a long turn," said co-commentator Marlies Raich.
Natalie Falch said in the finish area when asked about it on ORF: "To be honest, I was glad they changed it. It was all very fair."
"Not safe enough!"
After the race, with Shiffrin as the winner, the US-American reacted to the fuss and said about the slope conditions: "It wasn't safe enough! It wasn't a problem for me, but for these young girls - it wasn't okay. There were no major injuries, but it was a challenging day."
Extremely high drop-out rate
The first round saw an unusually high number of retirements: almost every second competitor dropped out. A retirement rate of 49%, which had not been seen for 25 years - since the 1999/00 season. The time gaps were also astonishing: there were 5.94 seconds between first and 30th place, which is also a negative record.
