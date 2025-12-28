Nordkette: Boy (12) starts fire with pyrotechnics

23 fires during the night

During the night, eight hectares of fire were observed - according to Anzengruber, there were 23 flare-ups during the night. "On Sunday it started again at 6.30 am. Four helicopters were deployed - to extinguish the fire, but also for reconnaissance flights. That was also the reason why we issued a no trespassing order between the Seegrubenbahn and Höttinger Graben. If four helicopters are constantly in the air, then nobody should be underneath them. This was purely a safety measure," Anzengruber continues. He assumes that this ban will be lifted in the course of Sunday.