Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Injured every year

“Hands off!” Doctors warn against firecracker madness

Nachrichten
28.12.2025 12:00
Around New Year's Eve, Lars-Peter Kamolz and Michaela Friedrich are confronted with injuries ...
Around New Year's Eve, Lars-Peter Kamolz and Michaela Friedrich are confronted with injuries caused by firecrackers.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stefan Steinkogler, LKH Univ.-Klinikum/Kanizaj, Foto Fischer)

It's going to be loud in Austria over the next few nights: it's peak season for fireworks. This not only puts a strain on people, animals and the environment - it also causes serious injuries every year, warn doctors: "Hands off, otherwise they'll be gone!"

0 Kommentare

When darkness falls over the country in the late afternoon, it is already hard to miss: a rocket here, a firecracker there. They are still being set off sporadically, but soon we can expect a deafening mix of noise and sparks.

"The intense time usually starts on Christmas Day. The evening walk with my dog turns into a gauntlet," says Michaela Friedrich, ENT doctor at Graz University Hospital. On New Year's Eve, year after year - despite the ban in the Styrian capital - a firecracker frenzy ensues. "My therapy companion dog 'Frieda' is terrified of firecrackers, New Year's Eve is a nightmare for her."

"Firecracker season" from November to the end of January
After the most recent New Year, Friedrich had had enough: she started a petition "for an effective ban on rockets and firecrackers" in Graz. The doctor thus inspired the city government to launch the new campaign "Böller? Without us!" campaign, which was launched at the beginning of December - just a few days after two twelve-year-old boys were injured while handling a firework.

At the beginning of December, the Graz campaign "Böller? Without us" was presented.
At the beginning of December, the Graz campaign "Böller? Without us" was presented.(Bild: Foto Fischer)

Not an atypical time, as Lars-Peter Kamolz, Head of Surgery at the Graz LKH University Hospital, explains: "The firecracker injuries start in November and continue until the end of January." Most of them are complex hand injuries that require several hours of surgery. The face, eyes and ears are also frequently affected. "We draw a comparison with war injuries," says Kamolz.

"Sometimes irreversible damage"
According to Friedrich, most patients in the ENT department who have suffered a blast trauma come in on January 1 and 2. However, there is an increased incidence until Epiphany. "Some of the damage is irreversible," says the senior physician. She and Kamolz confirm this: It is primarily young men who get injured.

Zitat Icon

I warn against illegally imported firecrackers in particular. Firecrackers that have not exploded should never be picked up again.

Chirurg Lars-Peter Kamolz

As well as people, birds, domestic animals, farm animals and wild animals also suffer from firecrackers, as reported. A serious incident occurred last year at Lustbühel in Graz, where firecrackers were set off next to a cowshed and a terrified calf injured itself as it fled. Particulate matter pollution is also multiplying.

"Hands off, otherwise the fingers are gone!"
Friedrich appeals: "Avoiding firecrackers makes New Year's Eve safer, more peaceful and much more pleasant for people and animals." And Kamolz adds: "Even if it sounds banal, the following saying fits: Hands off, otherwise your fingers will be gone!"

However, the appeals are likely to remain largely fruitless this year. On Saturday, for example, crowds stormed a fireworks store in Feldkirchen and car trunks were filled with rockets and firework batteries.

Was bei uns gilt
Strenge Regeln für Feuerwerkskörper

As soon as a new year has just begun, tens of thousands of Styrians are already breaking the rules. The reason: they set off fireworks without permission.

These are divided into four categories (F1 to F4). Only the first category, F1, is completely harmless and may be used by anyone over the age of twelve. This includes sparklers and flares, firecrackers and table fireworks.

There was a lot going on at a fireworks warehouse sale on Saturday
There was a lot going on at a fireworks warehouse sale on Saturday(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)

Restrictions begin with category F2 (which includes less dangerous products such as volcanoes and flares). These may generally be used by anyone over the age of 16 - but not in the local area. The mayors can grant exceptions, but experience has shown that most refrain from doing so.

Complete ban for animal and retirement homes
The significantly more dangerous categories F3 and F4 require an official permit and a pyrotechnics pass, so they are reserved for professionals. There is a complete ban on pyrotechnics in the vicinity of hospitals, children's and old people's homes, churches and animal shelters.

The police do carry out checks, but of course only selectively. Those who are caught face severe fines.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf