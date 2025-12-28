“Hands off!” Doctors warn against firecracker madness

"Firecracker season" from November to the end of January

After the most recent New Year, Friedrich had had enough: she started a petition "for an effective ban on rockets and firecrackers" in Graz. The doctor thus inspired the city government to launch the new campaign "Böller? Without us!" campaign, which was launched at the beginning of December - just a few days after two twelve-year-old boys were injured while handling a firework.