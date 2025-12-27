Criminals observed
Burglary at animal rights activist’s house: donations gone
While Marion Löcker was helping dogs in need in Albania, unknown persons broke into her house in St. Leonhard am Forst in Lower Austria and broke into the donation box, the contents of which were intended for poor animals.
The victim of a particularly reprehensible break-in was the well-known animal rights activist Marion Löcker, chairwoman of the "Robin Hood" association from the district of Melk. "I was hundreds of kilometers away at our project in Albania to help poor abandoned dogs," she explains. It was precisely at that time that strangers broke into her house.
Helpless from afar
Marion Löcker had to watch from a distance via her surveillance camera as two dark figures approached her house. Voices can be heard on the recordings, presumably speaking Romanian: "Ce facem?" - "What are we doing?" In a panic, she immediately asked her parents to see what was going on.
But when they arrived, it was already too late: despite the window bars, the burglars had apparently gained access to the house via the dog flap and had already ransacked everything, smashed windows and ripped open cupboards. They stole all the donations intended for animals in need. They also took cameras, costume jewelry with great sentimental value and a ring.
"Everything was touched"
When Löcker returned after twelve hours on the road, she was met with a scene of devastation. "Everything had been touched," she describes with shock. The uneasy feeling that strangers had gone through her home remains.
They have caught a poor animal rights activist. You can see from the outside that there's nothing to get here.
Marion Löcker
It is particularly bitter that the perpetrators not only stole personal possessions, but also money that was intended for animal welfare. "They caught a poor animal rights activist. You can see from the outside that there's nothing here. My only valuables are my dogs - and luckily they were with me," says Löcker. At least the perpetrators left the donated dog food behind.
The crime just before Christmas is causing concern in the region. The police have started an investigation. The population in and around St. Leonhard am Forst is asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious observations immediately.
The commitment remains
In addition to the material damage, the committed animal rights activist is left with a feeling of vulnerability. But one thing is clear: she will not be deterred from her commitment to the strays in Albania and elsewhere. Especially not now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.