Major operation in Alterlaa
Tragedy in Vienna: Woman dead after residential park fire
There are now tragic new findings following the major fire in the Alterlaa residential park in Vienna-Liesing. According to the rescue services, a pensioner died. The dead woman was discovered on the balcony of an apartment on fire - according to initial information, she probably died of smoke inhalation.
In the accident, the balcony of the apartment on fire and several balconies above it caught fire first. The enormous heat also damaged apartments directly above the apartment on fire.
53 residents evacuated
In addition, a 41-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation. A total of 53 residents were evacuated from the affected part of the building. Some of the residents were taken to safety in an evacuation bus, while others found temporary accommodation in a nearby tennis hall.
A rabbit was even rescued alive from one of the damaged apartments.
Cause still unclear
The fire broke out on the 9th floor of Block 8C in the late evening of St. Stephen's Day. The fire, which quickly spread across several balconies, led to a large-scale operation by the fire department. However, the emergency services were able to bring the fire under control relatively quickly, so that most of them were able to leave before midnight.
According to the professional fire department, three floors had to be evacuated. The exact cause is still unclear. Investigations are ongoing.
