FPÖ: "Unfair foul"
There is "something rotten" about the high fuel prices in Austria, says Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ). He now wants to take action against this and lower the prices at the pumps. But there seems to be a catch. The FPÖ is already alarmed and sees an "unfair foul" ...
When crude oil prices fall by 30 percent on the international markets and nothing is noticed at the domestic pumps, "something is wrong", analyzes Marterbauer. For the Red Minister, it is obvious that the trend in fuel prices is going in the wrong direction.
In Austria, tariffs have recently risen by 2.5 percent, while they have fallen sharply on the markets: "Something doesn't add up," he said in an interview with the Austria Press Agency. The next step will be to signal to the refineries: "We notice this and it is not acceptable to us," Marterbauer announced.
However, the minister does not only have good news for motorists, as he has announced that he intends to tackle climate-damaging tax concessions in the 2027 budget. "Something will happen," he says.
FPÖ criticizes "ecomarxist manner"
The FPÖ reacted with alarm. On the one hand, Marterbauer claims to want to campaign for cheaper fuel prices, but on the other hand, the tax screw is then tightened even further, said Secretary General Christian Hafenecker via a press release. This is an "unfair foul". In an "ecomarxist manner", an attempt is once again being made to fill the state coffers from the pockets of car drivers and commuters.
Minister: High catering prices incomprehensible
But fuel prices are not enough for Marterbauer, he also wants to take a closer look at the prices of accommodation and catering. Here, the Finance Minister sees an increase of six percent, which seems incomprehensible to him, at least at first glance. The research institutes will therefore be asked to take a closer look. If it turns out that the prices are justified after all, that would be okay. However, if this is not the case, the government will take measures, explained Marterbauer, without going into detail.
"I am certainly not announcing an austerity package as a whole"
Overall, the Finance Minister believes the budget is on track despite some skeptical voices from the field of economic research. He has no doubt that we will return to the EU's three percent deficit framework in 2028 as planned. Savings will certainly be made here and there: "But I am certainly not announcing an overall austerity package now." However, there will also be cuts to subsidies in 2027 and the (still outstanding) second part of the fraud package will take effect.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
