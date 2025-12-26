Minister: High catering prices incomprehensible

But fuel prices are not enough for Marterbauer, he also wants to take a closer look at the prices of accommodation and catering. Here, the Finance Minister sees an increase of six percent, which seems incomprehensible to him, at least at first glance. The research institutes will therefore be asked to take a closer look. If it turns out that the prices are justified after all, that would be okay. However, if this is not the case, the government will take measures, explained Marterbauer, without going into detail.