After the World Cup upset
Mensur shakes his head: “Did nothing unfair”
Mensur Suljovic defends himself after the accusations of cheating against him at the World Darts Championship. "I didn't do anything unfair," he tells "Krone". Meanwhile, the Viennese is looking forward to Christmas at home and the duel with Luke Littler.
"Driving home for Christmas". This applies to Mensur Suljovic, who turned his back on London on Monday and flew to Vienna. In his luggage: a place in the third round of the World Darts Championship. "I've achieved my goal," smiles the Viennese in a telephone conversation with the "Krone": "Everything that follows now is an encore." However, his victory against "rock star" Joe Cullen, the number 32 in the world, was a much-discussed one. Because "The Gentle" repeatedly cheered emotionally and threw his darts in his usual leisurely manner. And completely unnerved his opponent. He then spoke of cheating. What Suljovic doesn't understand, despite a warning from Caler Kirk Bevins: "The whole fuss is a disaster, I can't understand it at all, I didn't do anything unfair."
The 53-year-old continued: "If my English was better, I would have asked him what was going on." Turning to Cullen, he adds: "Maybe I'll play faster next time - then he'll get off the stage quicker."
Litter: "This is not cheating"
Suljovic receives support from his next opponent of all people - world number one Luke Littler: "It's not cheating, I didn't see anything wrong. Mensur plays slowly, but that's how he plays - I have to adjust to that." He and Suljovic had already been in contact in the run-up to the tournament, as "Luke" revealed with a laugh: "He texted me: "See you in round three."
Which is actually the case now. The match will take place on Saturday, Suljovic will train for an hour a day in his home country over the next few days, but will mainly enjoy time with his family before flying back to London on the 26th. Where the world number 53 will be chasing his fourth World Championship quarter-final, his first in seven years. To do so, however, he will need a great day, as defending champion Littler has yet to drop a set at this year's World Championships in the "Ally Pally".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
