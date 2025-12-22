Mensur shakes his head: “Did nothing unfair”

"Driving home for Christmas". This applies to Mensur Suljovic, who turned his back on London on Monday and flew to Vienna. In his luggage: a place in the third round of the World Darts Championship. "I've achieved my goal," smiles the Viennese in a telephone conversation with the "Krone": "Everything that follows now is an encore." However, his victory against "rock star" Joe Cullen, the number 32 in the world, was a much-discussed one. Because "The Gentle" repeatedly cheered emotionally and threw his darts in his usual leisurely manner. And completely unnerved his opponent. He then spoke of cheating. What Suljovic doesn't understand, despite a warning from Caler Kirk Bevins: "The whole fuss is a disaster, I can't understand it at all, I didn't do anything unfair."