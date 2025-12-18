Mother: “Christmas won’t happen for me”

Investigations discontinued

Liza Ulitzka filed a complaint about child abduction. But then came the shock at the beginning of December: the investigation was dropped. The reason given was that it was an act committed abroad by a foreigner. "I was told that Austria wasn't responsible," says Ulitzka. "But he planned the crime from here. The children are Austrian citizens. When adults are kidnapped abroad, they pull out all the stops - but apparently not with children." The mother of two wonders: "Why are there court orders if they have no consequences?"