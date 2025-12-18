Children abducted
Mother: “Christmas won’t happen for me”
It will be a sad Christmas for Liza Ulitzka. Her children Lilly (8) and Noah (6) have been in Egypt for months and have not been returned by their father. Despite a court order, Austria does not consider itself responsible. The mother continues to fight and asks for donations: "It's about two Austrian children - and yet the state says: We can't do anything. That is incomprehensible to me," says the mother in an emotional krone.tv interview.
In the summer, the father was reportedly allowed to take the children to Cairo for three weeks with the permission of the district court. They were scheduled to return on July 19. But instead of the children, he received a phone call. "He said I had lost everything," the mother recalls. "He set me conditions, blackmailed me - and that's how this nightmare began."
The father went into hiding with the children. The court later took custody away from him and set another deadline - but by then he had long since left the country.
Investigations discontinued
Liza Ulitzka filed a complaint about child abduction. But then came the shock at the beginning of December: the investigation was dropped. The reason given was that it was an act committed abroad by a foreigner. "I was told that Austria wasn't responsible," says Ulitzka. "But he planned the crime from here. The children are Austrian citizens. When adults are kidnapped abroad, they pull out all the stops - but apparently not with children." The mother of two wonders: "Why are there court orders if they have no consequences?"
Christmas without children
She hasn't heard from her two children since July, she says in the talk. It's particularly difficult at the moment. "Christmas doesn't happen for me," says Ulitzka quietly. "I try to avoid the Christmas spirit. I do my things and go home." Although the family is Muslim, Christmas has always been part of their lives: "It was always wonderful for the children. Presents, time together - all that is gone now."
Hope through publicity
Why did she go to the media? "I want to draw attention to this issue," says Ulitzka. "I've met other mothers - their countries support them better. In Austria, we are unfortunately very poorly positioned in comparison." Diplomatic efforts are being made, she confirms. The embassy in Cairo and the foreign office are in contact. But legally, she remains alone.
Appeal for donations - the fight continues
The fight for Lilly and Noah is also pushing Liza Ulitzka to her limits financially. Lawyers in Vienna and Cairo, ongoing proceedings and necessary trips to Egypt have already swallowed up around 16,000 euros. "I'm not giving up, but I can no longer cope on my own," says the mother. In order to continue the legal battle, she is now asking for donations. Every contribution should help to bring her children back home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
