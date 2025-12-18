Next star takes off
Now fixed! ORF out for voice from the Middle East
The departure of ORF stars continues. Now it has hit foreign correspondent Karim El-Gawhary, the face of the screen and the voice from the Middle East. His contract will not be extended. Most recently, the reporter was also criticized for allegedly referring to Israelis as "occupiers" and Palestinians as "occupied" on social media.
The rumor mill had been swirling for some time - now his departure is apparently finally sealed. As the sparrows whistle from the Küniglberg, the contract with the 63-year-old German-Egyptian journalist as a freelancer, which expires on June 30, 2026, will not be extended.
When it comes to reports from the crisis region, Karim El-Gawhary has so far been the figurehead of state radio at the forefront. With his distinctive tone, the now 63-year-old is not only the face of the screen in German-speaking countries, but also the voice from the Middle East.
The German-Egyptian has also headed the ORF office in Cairo since 2004. After almost 35 years, however, the correspondent is now facing retirement. El-Gawhary was no longer uncontroversial internally, especially in recent times. His reports on the situation in Gaza have repeatedly led to criticism. The ORF reporter also referred to Israelis as "occupiers" and Palestinians as "occupied" in tweets.
Alongside Ukraine war reporter Christian Wehrschütz, who will be replaced by Cornelia Primosch, this marks the end of another TV veteran. This also continues the series of departures of ORF stars. In addition to morning alarm clock radio voice Robert Kratky, who was scratching a burnout, this year was also the end for weather lady Christa Kummer.
El-Gawhary's successor will be a young face from ORF's own ranks. The location in Cairo will also be closed, and the new office for Middle East reporting will probably be in Israel in future.
