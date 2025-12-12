Dramatic outcome
“Blood straddle”: the coalition is on the brink
It was a political year without elections - but with enormous explosive power. In an interview with krone.tv, opinion researcher from the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) and political expert Christoph Haselmayer gives an unsparing assessment: "This government has become the most unpopular government in a short period of time."
Despite new prestige projects - rent brakes, debureaucratization, the new cheap electricity law - none of the coalition parties are making any headway. Eagerness to reform had been announced, but there were hardly any tangible results. "Everything is moving too slowly, too little, too timidly for the people," says Haselmayer. In a three-party coalition, minimal compromises are the rule - but that is not enough for real reforms.
Haselmayer hits the ÖVP particularly hard: he describes the lifting of the diversion order against party chairman August Wöginger as a "political mortgage" that is a massive burden on the party. And he chooses a drastic image: "That was the blood stomp of a close confidante, namely Justice Minister Anna Sporrer." She had sacrificed the coalition in the medium term in order to protect herself.
"I don't think this will work out over time. I am also convinced of that". The decision not to issue instructions will leave scars in the long term.
Party executive committee in February as fateful day
Haselmayer also sees a difficult year for SPÖ leader Andreas Babler in 2026. "Eight or nine federal states are de facto against him. The KPÖ benefits, the SPÖ loses - and that before a series of state elections that start as early as 2027." The party executive on February 13 could be the fateful day.
Haselmayer warns: The mood in the country is tipping. The ÖVP and SPÖ are posting historically weak results, the NEOS are just holding steady - but together the three parties would no longer even have a parliamentary majority. "These parties have to deliver in 2026. Because as soon as nervousness rises in the federal states, they will throw the federal government in front of the subway before they themselves are run over by the post bus."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.