“Blood straddle”: the coalition is on the brink

Haselmayer warns: The mood in the country is tipping. The ÖVP and SPÖ are posting historically weak results, the NEOS are just holding steady - but together the three parties would no longer even have a parliamentary majority. "These parties have to deliver in 2026. Because as soon as nervousness rises in the federal states, they will throw the federal government in front of the subway before they themselves are run over by the post bus."