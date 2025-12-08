Red Bull: Separation from Marko already decided?

Separation fixed at the end of the year?

One day later, the British daily newspaper "Telegraph" reported that Marko would be parting ways at the end of this year, even though his contract would have run until the end of next season. Bild also picked up on the news and reported that although Marko was officially leaving the racing team at his own request after 20 years, those responsible at Red Bull had been aiming for a completely new start for some time, above all boss Oliver Mintzlaff.