English report:
Red Bull: Separation from Marko already decided?
Is the separation from Red Bull and motorsport consultant Helmut Marko already a done deal? According to the English "Telegraph", the 82-year-old Austrian is set to leave the Formula 1 racing team in the coming weeks by the end of the year.
After 20 years, this could mark the end of an era. The 82-year-old had already hinted at his departure after the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. After Marko was asked about the race by Sky presenter Peter Hardenacke, he said goodbye with the words: "Have a nice vacation, see you next season." Marko's answer: "Maybe."
Separation fixed at the end of the year?
One day later, the British daily newspaper "Telegraph" reported that Marko would be parting ways at the end of this year, even though his contract would have run until the end of next season. Bild also picked up on the news and reported that although Marko was officially leaving the racing team at his own request after 20 years, those responsible at Red Bull had been aiming for a completely new start for some time, above all boss Oliver Mintzlaff.
An official announcement from Red Bull is still pending, but could be made in the next few days.
