ATM burglaries: Six more perpetrators caught

Nobody believes that there will be no more blasts from now on

"The AG Bankomat is a prime example of successful law enforcement," praised Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ). Nevertheless, the Federal Criminal Police Office is under no illusion that there will be no more blasts from now on. The best example was the robbery in Aschbach-Markt a few days ago. After all, the perpetrators got away pouchless. "In any case, we will continue to fight this form of crime with full determination," emphasizes Andreas Holzer, Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office.