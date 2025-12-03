Eerie series
ATM burglaries: Six more perpetrators caught
They have kept the whole country on tenterhooks with spectacular blasts of countless ATMs, but since March the "AG Bankomat" has been fighting back against the ATM blasting gangs from the Netherlands. Following a wave of arrests in November, another six people were arrested on Tuesday.
On Friday there was another clash. In the early hours of the morning, residents in the municipality of Aschbach-Markt in Lower Austria were woken from their sleep. According to eyewitness reports, the two perpetrators fled the scene on scooters, but the bank branch was left completely devastated. The Federal Criminal Police Office knows where the highly professional criminal gangs operate from.
"AG Bankomat" with new success
Since March 1, 2005, the police forces have been bundled in order to finally put an end to the uncanny series of ATM burglaries throughout Austria. The "AG Bankomat" supports the provincial criminal investigation departments and consists of investigators from Vienna, Lower Austria, Styria, Upper Austria and Salzburg. The working group has now achieved a new success.
The authorities have once again impressively demonstrated the effectiveness of the Austrian justice system.
Documents with an Austrian connection found
Police authorities in the Netherlands and Malta intervened at the same time. A total of eight arrest warrants were issued, five of which were successful in the Netherlands, where suspects aged between 19 and 29 were arrested and two others were put out for search. In Malta, meanwhile, a North Macedonian (29) was arrested. Laptops, tablets, SIM cards, criminal clothing, flash bangs and documents with a clear connection to Austria were seized.
48 people identified, 29 in custody
Back in November, the authorities netted a 36-year-old Dutchman together with 22,000 euros in gold bars, 6800 euros in cash and various storage media. The police identified a total of 48 ATM burglars, most of whom are the subject of international arrest warrants. The number of arrests rose to a total of 29 on December 2. "This must and will continue", announced Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) resolutely.
Nobody believes that there will be no more blasts from now on
"The AG Bankomat is a prime example of successful law enforcement," praised Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ). Nevertheless, the Federal Criminal Police Office is under no illusion that there will be no more blasts from now on. The best example was the robbery in Aschbach-Markt a few days ago. After all, the perpetrators got away pouchless. "In any case, we will continue to fight this form of crime with full determination," emphasizes Andreas Holzer, Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office.
