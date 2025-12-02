German media quake: RTL cuts 600 jobs!

No immediate cuts to the linear program

For viewers, the restructuring does not mean any immediate cuts to the linear program. "We will continue to broadcast 24 hours a day around the clock and want to defend our market-leading positions among 14 to 49-year-olds and 14 to 59-year-olds accordingly," said Schmitter. At the same time, he announced that program budgets will increasingly be shifted from linear TV to high-quality streaming content. "We plan to continue investing over one billion in our content every year, but to redistribute the budgets in favor of high-quality streaming content."