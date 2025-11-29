Second win in a row
GAK win basement duel against Blau-Weiß Linz
GAK continue to pull away from last-placed Blau-Weiß Linz in the Bundesliga and pick up their second win in a row. In the direct duel between the two bottom teams, the team from Graz recorded a 3:1 victory, extending their lead over Linz to five points.
The "Red Jackets" had recently picked up another morale boost with an away win at Rapid and got off to a dream start on Saturday. From Linz's point of view, a short kick went astray. Elias Bakatukanda was caught out as he tried to clear and Satin beat Viktor Baier in goal with an artistic shot that hit the inside of the far corner.
BW Linz with chances
After the early setback, the visitors needed 20 minutes to really get into the game. A ten-minute spell of pressure followed, but not the potential 1:1. Simon Seidl came closest to equalizing. His shot from close range was defused by Donovan Pines with a save in front of the line (27'). Before that, Satin had attempted a replay from a similar position to the 1:0. This time, his long-range shot went just wide (27').
Daniel Maderner missed the 2:0 shortly after the changeover (48'). At the other end, Simon Pirkl's deflected shot was saved by the bar (53'). GAK goalkeeper Jakob Meierhofer would have been on the spot. In the 58th minute, Linz were lucky that Moormann, who had already been cautioned with a yellow card, was allowed to continue playing after a rustic tackle on Harakate. With the exception of a Satin direct shot that rolled just past the far corner, the game then fizzled by.
Harakate solo brings the preliminary decision
An individual action brought the supposed preliminary decision. Harakate completed his solo run from the center position with a well-placed shot into the far corner. The Frenchman had already scored the spectacular winner against Rapid a week ago. Linz's final offensive was dominated by Moormann's shooting power. The defender's long-range shot first grazed the top of the crossbar (80'). However, his next attempt from just outside the sixteen was on target (88'). However, Linz's faint hopes of a point were not fulfilled, on the contrary: after Manuel Maranda's penalty foul on Harakate, Hofleitner scored from the spot to make it 3-1.
Bundesliga (15th round)
GAK - FC Blau-Weiß Linz 3:1 (1:0).
Graz, Merkur Arena, 5,092, SR Hameter
Goals: 1:0 ( 4.) Satin 2:0 (75.) Harakate 2:1 (88.) Moormann 3:1 (93.) Hofleitner (foul penalty)
GAK: Meierhofer - Owusu, Pines, Kreuzriegler (46. Oberleitner) - Schriebl (83. Frieser), Koch, S. Fofana, Satin (77. Lichtenberger), Schiestl - Harakate (94. Graf), Maderner (83. Hofleitner)
Blau-Weiß: Baier - Maranda, Bakatukanda, Moormann - Reiter (64. Wähling), Cvetko (83. Huskovic), Briedl, Pirkl (83. Bumberger) - Weissman, Ronivaldo (72. Maier), S. Seidl
Yellow cards: Kreuzriegler, Satin, Harakate or Reiter, Moormann, Maranda
