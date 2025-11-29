GAK win basement duel against Blau-Weiß Linz

Harakate solo brings the preliminary decision

An individual action brought the supposed preliminary decision. Harakate completed his solo run from the center position with a well-placed shot into the far corner. The Frenchman had already scored the spectacular winner against Rapid a week ago. Linz's final offensive was dominated by Moormann's shooting power. The defender's long-range shot first grazed the top of the crossbar (80'). However, his next attempt from just outside the sixteen was on target (88'). However, Linz's faint hopes of a point were not fulfilled, on the contrary: after Manuel Maranda's penalty foul on Harakate, Hofleitner scored from the spot to make it 3-1.