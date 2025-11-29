Too much snow in Ruka
LIVE: Lanisek leads at half time ++ Tschofenig 12.
Too much wind and too much snow - the World Cup ski jumping in Ruka, Finland, turned into a veritable chaos competition due to the weather!
After the first round had just been completed, soon nothing worked anymore - and the final had to be stopped after a few jumpers. As a result, the half-time score became the final result and Anže Lanišek from Slovenia took his second win of the season. The best ÖSV eagle was Daniel Tschofenig in 12th place, Jan Hörl didn't even make it into round 2 after a long wait ...
"We know that we are in good shape!"
"It was extremely difficult, it changed insanely fast and you just had to make good jumps - and good wind in the right place," said ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl. In terms of the wind, it didn't go very well. "In terms of jumping, you realize when there's a bit of a question mark from training and qualifying that it's not that easy." They will now analyze this well. "Tomorrow is a new opportunity, and we'll make the most of it. We know we're in good shape."
It was a bitter day for defending overall World Cup champion Tschofenig. "I actually had some really cool jumps, but unfortunately bad luck doesn't get you any further on the hill. In principle, the jumps were fine," he assured.
The result:
Lanisek with a 142-meter set to win
Lanisek's half-time lead after a 142-meter set should be enough for his second win in a row. Nikaido took his first ever podium place, with Domen Prevc another Slovenian on the podium. Behind Tschofenig, Manuel Fettner was the second-best ÖSV jumper in 13th place in the absence of Stefan Kraft, whose wife is expecting a child.
Only Stephan Embacher, who "plopped down" at 99.5 meters in his second attempt, which was later not scored, finished in the points in 25th place. In addition to Hörl (35th), Jonas Schuster (39th) also missed out on World Cup points. Another large hill competition is scheduled for Sunday (14:50) on the wind-prone hill in Ruka.
