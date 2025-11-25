Work of art mowed down – but who was driving?

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner described the project to erect the sculpture "Figure flat with three grapes" from the provincial collection in the middle of the traffic circle in front of the Landesgalerie in Krems-Stein almost two years ago as a "significant step towards making art visible in public spaces". Now the work by Bruno Gironcoli, one of the most important Austrian sculptors of the post-war period, is on its way to the restorer. This is because the sculpture was knocked over by a car on Sunday morning. For as yet unexplained reasons, the car left the road at Zellerplatz. The force of the impact caused the cast aluminum figure to tip over.