LIVE: ÖSV ace makes up ground – Shiffrin for victory
US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has also won the second World Cup slalom of the season. Katharina Truppe saved the ÖSV's honor on Sunday in Gurgl in sixth place.
As in Levi, Shiffrin won in superior style ahead of Lara Colturi (+1.23 sec.), who skied for Albania, and celebrated her 103rd World Cup victory, her 66th in the slalom. World champion Camille Rast from Switzerland came third (+1.41). This very podium had also been held in Ötztal in 2024.
Truppe our best
ÖSV hopeful Katharina Liensberger was eliminated in the first run. Katharina Huber came twelfth, Katharina Gallhuber followed in 13th place. Truppe (+2.05) improved by five positions in the final, which was a relief. "That's important because it wasn't so easy after Levi. It's good for the soul when you know that you can be there," said Truppe on ORF and emphasized that she hopes for a further improvement in the upcoming US races. Because a feeling of flow had not yet set in in Gurgl. "I did well on the steep slope. I somehow didn't feel so good, but sometimes not feeling so good is also fast."
Best Shiffrin of all time
Shiffrin, on the other hand, is in perfect form at the start of the Olympic season: "I feel very stable at the moment. This is some of the best slalom skiing I've ever done. It was relatively close in the first run, but before the second I found the right leverage to attack. I just know what I have to do at the moment," said the 30-year-old after setting two fastest times in the run in beautiful winter weather. The World Cup leader has two home races in Copper Mountain next weekend.
Low point for Liensberger
For Liensberger, who finished tenth in the slalom opener in Levi as the best Austrian, the race was over a few gates later after an early standing mistake. "The race was over before it had really started. The third turn just didn't fit," said Liensberger and spoke of a low point. "That's definitely very bitter, something like that shouldn't happen. I have to accept it. I think better days will come again and I'll attack again." The fact that she was knocked out in front of a home crowd was particularly unfortunate due to the ideal conditions and her good training performance. "Everything was in place," said the World Championship bronze medallist. Franziska Gritsch finished 17th, Lisa Hörhager 19th and Nathalie Falch 26th. Neja Dvornik from Slovenia, who finished seventh in Levi, did not start after suffering an ankle injury during the run-in.
