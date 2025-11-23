LIVE: ÖSV ace makes up ground – Shiffrin for victory

Low point for Liensberger

For Liensberger, who finished tenth in the slalom opener in Levi as the best Austrian, the race was over a few gates later after an early standing mistake. "The race was over before it had really started. The third turn just didn't fit," said Liensberger and spoke of a low point. "That's definitely very bitter, something like that shouldn't happen. I have to accept it. I think better days will come again and I'll attack again." The fact that she was knocked out in front of a home crowd was particularly unfortunate due to the ideal conditions and her good training performance. "Everything was in place," said the World Championship bronze medallist. Franziska Gritsch finished 17th, Lisa Hörhager 19th and Nathalie Falch 26th. Neja Dvornik from Slovenia, who finished seventh in Levi, did not start after suffering an ankle injury during the run-in.