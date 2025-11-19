Redemption at the Happel
We are World Cup! THIS was the moment for eternity
Soccer Austria celebrates after a real battle of nerves against Bosnia. The 1:1 on Tuesday evening in the Happel Stadium was enough to win the group and secure a ticket to the 2026 finals in North America. Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Co. have made history. The "Krone" looks back on this memorable evening.
"Red-white-red in all its glory - we're ready for the World Cup dance!" Austria's fans greeted the Prater Hexenkessel with an impressive choreography. It was all set for a historic evening of soccer ...
... but the final step towards their first World Cup appearance in 28 years was an agonizing battle of nerves for Ralf Rangnick's squad. At first, a lot, actually everything, went wrong.
Haris Tabakovic, of all people, who had played for Austria Lustenau in League Two four years ago and then made the leap to Germany via Vienna Austria, made it 1-0. Arnautovic and Co. were only in the play-offs at that point. And just as Austria shook off their shock and equalized through Konrad Laimer before the break, the VAR called. Foul, no goal.
Historic goal
Rangnick's team were in danger of losing another "final". The nervousness was particularly noticeable before the break, as the hoped-for ease was missing. But Austria defied the odds and set off on a furious run.
And then, as the desperation grew, the Happel Oval in Vienna exploded in the 77th minute: Michael Gregoritsch pushed a rebound off the crossbar over the line. A goal like Herbert Prohaska's point from Izmir. As legendary as Toni Polster's triple-pack in the 3-0 win against the GDR in 1989. Or Andi Herzog's hammer against Sweden.
The 31-year-old scored his 23rd goal in his 72nd international match to send Austria to the World Cup. When referee Pinheiro blew his whistle at 22:39, the dream was a reality and the 28-year drought was over - the Rangnick squad will be back on the biggest stage in world sport at the 2026 finals in North America. And they fully deserved it.
They got off to a perfect start in the qualifiers with five wins, and Arnautovic's gala 10-0 win over San Marino was a record-breaking night. The crowning glory followed on Tuesday evening. Afterwards it was party time, Laimer, Sabitzer and co. did the lap of honor to the sound of "I Am From Austria" and were celebrated by the fans. "Oh, how beautiful it is" rang through the oval for several minutes.
It's been ages since the last victory
Austria's ninth ever participation in the World Cup is now perfect, and the next chapters in soccer history will be written in the summer of 2026: The last World Cup victory even dates back to June 19, 1990 - 2:1 against the USA. The draw will take place on December 5 in Washington, where Rangnick's team will probably be drawn from pot two. After that, the planning can begin once the venues and opponents are known.
But now it's time to celebrate! We are the World Cup - the dream has come true. At last!
"Krone" commentary: For eternity
Strangers hugging each other, beaming faces, relieved footballers. The nail-biting thriller is over - Austria is going to the World Cup! This ended one of the most depressing dry spells in our sporting history. A hot party on a cold evening. The oval in the Prater was bursting at the seams after the 1:1. The wave ran through the stadium, people danced and sang. Goosebump moments. Images and emotions that many sports fans will probably remember forever. In recent decades, there have been too few celebrations in the Happel Stadium after successes in World Cup qualifiers. Yesterday joins two special dates: On November 15, 1989, Vienna had experienced a similar madhouse after a 3:0 win against the GDR, and on October 11, 1997, Austria punched its ticket to France with a 4:0 win against Belarus.
After just two draws and a 1-2 draw against Italy, Herbert Prohaska's team failed to progress beyond the preliminary round in the summer of 1998. Almost half of the current squad was not yet born at the time, with goalscorer Michael Gregoritsch a four-year-old in kindergarten. 28 years later, he can look forward to the biggest challenge of his career at the World Cup. He can hardly wait. Because participation alone is pricelessly beautiful for a footballer.
