We are World Cup! THIS was the moment for eternity

"Krone" commentary: For eternity

Strangers hugging each other, beaming faces, relieved footballers. The nail-biting thriller is over - Austria is going to the World Cup! This ended one of the most depressing dry spells in our sporting history. A hot party on a cold evening. The oval in the Prater was bursting at the seams after the 1:1. The wave ran through the stadium, people danced and sang. Goosebump moments. Images and emotions that many sports fans will probably remember forever. In recent decades, there have been too few celebrations in the Happel Stadium after successes in World Cup qualifiers. Yesterday joins two special dates: On November 15, 1989, Vienna had experienced a similar madhouse after a 3:0 win against the GDR, and on October 11, 1997, Austria punched its ticket to France with a 4:0 win against Belarus.