Rioting in the theater
Vandalism filmed, video itself posted online
Young people broke into the Lehár Theater in Bad Ischl, damaged fire extinguishers, chairs and doors - and bragged about it on the Internet. Which made it easy for the police to investigate. The property damage is extensive - in the five-figure euro range.
The Lehár Theater in Bad Ischl in Upper Austria has been the scene of many bizarre performances. This "play" will certainly go down in the history of the theater, which was built in 1827: Young people are said to have gained access to the listed building, which is in need of renovation. They destroyed fire extinguishers, armchairs and doors.
Investigations are still underway to determine whether the rioters entered the theater, which had been closed for some time, through a door in the outbuilding that had been left open unintentionally or illegally.
Shocked mayor knows two of the boys
"We have reported the case to the police and made a claim for compensation. A few days after the crime, a video surfaced on the internet. The youths filmed themselves and posted their crime," says Mayor Ines Schiller (SP) in shock.
I wonder what goes on in the minds of young people when they film such nonsense and post it on the Internet.
Bürgermeisterin Ines Schiller
She knows two of the alleged perpetrators personally. "They are of criminal age. There were four or five perpetrators in total. I wonder what's going on in their heads when they film such nonsense and post it on the internet," says the city boss, not mincing her words. There has recently been speculation in the imperial city that the incident will be swept under the carpet.
Connection with vandalism on playgrounds?
The police confirmed the incident when asked by the "Krone". They do not wish to comment on the ongoing investigation. Whether the "tragedy" at the theater is connected to the recent acts of vandalism on the playgrounds in the imperial city is also being investigated.
State examines renovation
The Lehár Theater is also being scrutinized by the state. "The budget for the renovation is being examined," says Schiller, eagerly awaiting the start of the renovation work. The 200th anniversary of the theater will be celebrated in 2027. "It probably won't be completely finished," says the city manager, expecting the modernization to begin next year.
She recently reduced the costs to ten million euros in order to meet the state's funding criteria. Originally, a refurbishment costing 20 million euros was under discussion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
