Serious injuries
88 patients bring charges against “Frau Dr.”
In Vienna, a 45-year-old woman without any medical training is alleged to have carried out serious operations as "Dr. med.". Now the indictment confirms what the lawyer of the "nose victim" accused the fake doctor at a Viennese beauty clinic of from the outset: "This was medical malpractice!"
If you leaf through the 27 pages of the indictment against the 45-year-old Iranian woman, the picture that emerges is of a woman whose criminal energy knew no bounds. As soon as she appeared as a fake doctor, she ensnared her customers with false information like a spider.
Without ever having studied medicine, she presented herself as a qualified doctor: Both to her customers, employees and in public, she pretended to be "Dr. med."
No fewer than 88 patients fell for "Frau Doktor Pfusch" in her smart "WeUtyful-Institut" not far from St. Stephen's Cathedral. One of them - as reported - was 50-year-old Snezana A. The nurse wanted to have a small nose job done. But the procedure ended in a health disaster. Snezana still suffers from the painful and unsightly consequences to this day.
"Doctor Botched" even accepted the injuries
According to the indictment, 88 alleged victims have come forward so far. The accusations are hair-raising: permanent changes to facial expressions, drooping eyes, a petrified face ...
The indictment is my incentive to continue to fight with all my legal energy for compensation for my client. The duration of the proceedings is the real punishment for my client.
Dr. Alfred Boran
Attorney Dr. Alfred Boran - who represents "nose victim Snezana" - is supported by the public prosecutor's office. The comprehensive indictment states in black and white: it was intentional serious injury!
"In the course of the aforementioned treatments, the defendant accepted the fact that she caused serious injuries to some of her patients' bodies due to medical interventions that were not carried out 'lege artis' (Latin for 'according to the laws of art = medicine') and for which she was not qualified." The indictment also shows: That the "botched salon" also used agents that are not approved in Austria - namely preparations from Dubai.
Bizarre botch-up: eyes closed during treatment
A bizarre detail on the fringes of the scams: "Dr. Pfusch" covered her patients' eyes during the treatments, which, according to the public prosecutor's office, "would not be usual or necessary for such treatments". It should also be mentioned in passing that the suspected fake doctor - the presumption of innocence naturally applies - has also been charged with all kinds of fraud.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.