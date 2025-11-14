“It doesn’t help if Islam is the enemy”

"It doesn't help us that Islam is an enemy"

When asked about the loss of members in the Catholic Church (more than 4.5 million members) and the simultaneous increase in Muslims (700,000 members), he finds clear words: "It doesn't help us that Islam as a whole is an enemy. We need good cooperation." He continues: "If we want Austria to remain a Christian country, we have to do something about it. I cannot accuse Muslims of living their faith and standing by it."