“It doesn’t help if Islam is the enemy”
He does not shy away from sensitive topics: the designated new Archbishop of Vienna on Islam and Islamism, the planned headscarf ban, homosexual couples and celibacy.
30 days ago on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV appointed Josef Grünwidl, most recently Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Vienna, as Archbishop. And thus the first archbishop in a long time to be a pastor at heart - and a reformer. The archbishop-designate can imagine women as priests and priests who are married. "Celibacy should be voluntary," he believes. "I think that has long since arrived in Rome," he says.
He also considers women in Catholic decision-making bodies to be important and right, and is implementing this as far as he can. According to Grünwidl, he will also represent this in Rome.
When asked about the loss of members in the Catholic Church (more than 4.5 million members) and the simultaneous increase in Muslims (700,000 members), he finds clear words: "It doesn't help us that Islam as a whole is an enemy. We need good cooperation." He continues: "If we want Austria to remain a Christian country, we have to do something about it. I cannot accuse Muslims of living their faith and standing by it."
Like his predecessor Christoph Schönborn, he is critical of the federal government's planned ban on headscarves and is very concerned about Islamism. It is important to differentiate between Islam and political Islam. And he could not subscribe "to the idea that it is the Muslims' fault that there is anti-Semitism."
Four men "getting married": He finds that "borderline"
He finds the case of the Berlin pastor who blessed four homosexual men who wanted to marry "frankly borderline". But not the blessing of homosexual couples - he himself has already blessed one such couple as a priest.
The archbishop-designate also doesn't mince his words when it comes to fighting poverty. "I believe that we need to take a closer look here, also on the part of those who make the budget."
Will he become a cardinal with his views? He doesn't hope so, that's entirely up to the new Pope.
