Why the Martinifest should be sacred to immigrants
The Upper Austrian state government has dedicated itself to the topic of integration and is working on "house rules" for immigrants to this end. Just in time for St. Martin's Day on Tuesday, it has now published the first chapter of the set of rules: it is about the appreciation of "Christian and Western values".
When children parade through the streets with lanterns on Tuesday evening - especially in rural communities - and accompany this activity with singing, all is right with the world for those who uphold tradition. St. Martin's Day not only includes the obligatory goose, but also the cheerful lantern parade.
Commitment to traditional festivals
Immigrants from other cultural backgrounds in Upper Austria should also bear this in mind, as the state government sees the St. Martin's festival, which is "symbolic of helpfulness and social responsibility", as a central value of "Christian Western culture". And the fact that immigrants should also acknowledge the "importance of traditional festivals in public spaces" has now been laid down by politicians as the first rule of the "Upper Austrian House Rules".
Government wants to draw "clear boundaries"
"Anyone who comes to us can contribute their own views - but with respect for what has grown here and makes our lives worth living," reads an excerpt obtained by the "Krone" newspaper. It continues: "Anyone who isolates themselves, rejects or even disparages what already exists, is withdrawing from our common coexistence" - in this case, the government will draw "clear boundaries". Exactly which ones are not formulated in the first house rules.
House rules should be available by the end of November
In any case, Integration Councillor Christian Dörfel emphasizes: "In recent years, our society has become more colourful and diverse. That's why we need a glue that holds it together" - and that is the house rules. "Integration can only succeed if both are practiced: Respect for what has grown and a willingness to help shape it," added Governor Thomas Stelzer (both ÖVP).
The entire "Upper Austrian House Rules" are to be presented at the end of November.
