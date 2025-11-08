Fire drama: “Bullying should come to an end!”

Mother of two demands more respect and fairness

"I don't want anything for free, I just want to be treated decently. I think it's mean when people overstep their authority out of sheer arbitrariness." Daniela Bauer doesn't want to put up with everything: "If I don't speak up now, the hostilities will never stop. I only demand respect and fairness from others. Malice and anger should come to an end!" With this appeal, the courageous woman speaks from the heart of most people in the village.