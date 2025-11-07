Health: Instead of measures, just a working group

"The tragic events of the past few weeks, most recently at Rohrbach Hospital, have deeply shaken the entire country. They have made it clear that structural changes are necessary in the Austrian healthcare system," was the official statement after the meeting. An "important step" has been taken: The federal and state governments are taking joint responsibility for a comprehensive reform agenda.

As part of the reform process, there are to be four nationwide reform groups on the topics of: Clinical emergency care, digitalization, the public system, job profiles and working conditions. These groups will begin their work immediately and develop concrete measures.