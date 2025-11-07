Incidents in hospitals
Health: Instead of measures, just a working group
Following the tragic events in Upper Austria, the government announced a summit which, as we all know, did not take place. The meeting of the health reform group, which took place as planned on Friday, also ended with a declaration of a "reform offensive". No real measures were presented, instead only working groups or reform groups were formed.
If you don't know what to do, then form a working group. This was apparently also the thinking in the federal government recently. As is well known, SPÖ Health Minister Korinna Schumann announced a summit with "all regional health councillors" for this week after the tragedy in Upper Austria revealed by the "Krone", which, as reported, never took place.
Instead, a long-planned meeting of the Health Reform Group took place on Friday, which was attended by only two state councillors, Upper Austria's ÖVP state councillor Christine Haberlander and Vienna's SPÖ city councillor Peter Hacker.
High-profile preliminary meeting in the ÖVP
"In order to nevertheless speak with one voice", as the ÖVP told the "Krone", all nine ÖVP provincial party leaders met with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in an online meeting on Thursday evening. The result of the black consultations: Just stop muddling along and finally implement reforms. That should be the outcome of the meeting on Friday. However, it apparently remained a mere plan.
"The tragic events of the past few weeks, most recently at Rohrbach Hospital, have deeply shaken the entire country. They have made it clear that structural changes are necessary in the Austrian healthcare system," was the official statement after the meeting. An "important step" has been taken: The federal and state governments are taking joint responsibility for a comprehensive reform agenda.
As part of the reform process, there are to be four nationwide reform groups on the topics of: Clinical emergency care, digitalization, the public system, job profiles and working conditions. These groups will begin their work immediately and develop concrete measures.
Schumann emphasizes concern
Following the summit, SPÖ Health Minister Korinna Schumann said: "The tragic events of recent weeks have deeply affected us all. They make us realize that we need to look, act and change structures in the healthcare system so that something like this never happens again. Something is at stake: people's trust in our healthcare system. Our common mission is to regain this trust. We are not watching - we are acting. Resolutely, together and with the responsibility that our offices demand."
Wöginger wants to turn "big wheels"
ÖVP party leader and social spokesperson August Wöginger emphasized the importance of reforms in the healthcare sector "so that the system remains one of the best in the world." Big wheels need to be turned. "We need a reduction in waiting times, more efficiency and better structural planning. The aim is to pool competencies for planning, management and financing. This requires constructive cooperation between all stakeholders, which the federal government has started with the reform process," concluded Wöginger.
Gasser: "Reform push necessary"
NEOS social spokesperson Johannes Gasser emphasized: "The meeting clearly showed that everyone is now aware that we need to do more than just crisis management in the healthcare sector - in order to put the healthcare system on a healthy footing in the long term, we need a strong push for reform." The people of Austria deserve a healthcare system that works reliably - with care close to home and without long waiting times. This requires strategic planning, clear responsibility for financing and tasks, simpler processes, digital support services and more efficient management of patients by the system.
There was only concrete information on the eternal dispute surrounding the care of guest patients from the surrounding areas of Vienna in the federal capital. The restriction on the admission of patients whose main place of residence is in another federal state, as stipulated in the Vienna Hospitals Act, is "fundamentally unlawful and therefore unconstitutional", according to a legal opinion presented during the meeting, which has already been reported on by the "Krone".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.