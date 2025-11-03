Marterbauer drives Hattmannsdorfer into the parade

SPÖ points to millions of unpaid overtime hours

Marterbauer counters: "If you want to reward the hard-working, you should primarily ensure that the many hours of overtime that are currently unpaid are paid in future. In 2024, every fourth hour of overtime was not paid by companies. This deprives employees, but also the state, of valuable income." According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, 47 million hours of overtime were worked by employees in the previous year alone, but were not compensated in time or money.