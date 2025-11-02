Passenger survives
Driver (48) dies in traffic accident
On Sunday morning, there was a tragic traffic accident on the B111 in the municipality of Rangersdorf in Carinthia, which a 48-year-old did not survive ...
After the dramatic traffic accident in which an 18-year-old lost her life, another tragic accident occurred. In the early hours of Sunday morning, a serious traffic accident occurred on Mölltal Straße in the district of Spittal an der Drau. A 48-year-old man from the district of Spittal an der Drau was driving his car from Stall in the direction of Rangersdorf, with his 24-year-old son in the passenger seat.
Car crashes into woodpile and overturns
"At 5.15 a.m., the car left the road on the right for reasons that are as yet unknown. It collided with a concrete ditch, drove over the wooden fence of a property and collided head-on with a pile of wood," said the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate. Due to the enormous impact, the car overturned and was thrown over the woodpile onto the fence of another property.
The driver and co-driver were trapped in the vehicle and were unable to free themselves. Thanks to the automatic activation of the "eCall" system and an emergency call from a local resident who heard the accident, the emergency services were alerted quickly. The fire departments from Winklern, Lainach, Rangersdorf, Tresdorf, Stall and Obervellach deployed a total of 10 vehicles and around 70 emergency crews to secure the scene of the accident and rescue the casualties.
All help came too late for the 48-year-old driver
With the help of rescue shears, both vehicle doors were cut open and the occupants freed from the wreckage. The 24-year-old co-driver, who had reportedly been asleep during the journey, was injured to an indeterminate degree and taken to hospital. Despite extensive resuscitation measures by the ambulance and emergency medical team, the 48-year-old driver suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.
The B106 was initially completely closed in the area of the accident and then only passable on both sides for around an hour until the road could be fully reopened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
