Driver (48) dies in traffic accident

All help came too late for the 48-year-old driver

With the help of rescue shears, both vehicle doors were cut open and the occupants freed from the wreckage. The 24-year-old co-driver, who had reportedly been asleep during the journey, was injured to an indeterminate degree and taken to hospital. Despite extensive resuscitation measures by the ambulance and emergency medical team, the 48-year-old driver suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.