Crushed by shovel
Clumsiness with remote control cost man his life
A week ago, a 44-year-old man from Burgenland was crushed to death by an excavator shovel. It is now clear how the accident happened ...
Terrible scenes must have taken place on Wednesday, October 22, shortly before closing time at Am Sattel in Steinbach in the district of Oberpullendorf: A truck driver wanted to pick up a mini excavator in the cadastral municipality of Pilgersdorf. However, the 44-year-old died - as reported - during the job.
The possibility of third-party fault has been ruled out, but an investigation was still necessary to clarify the case. The "Krone" knows the result: according to the report, the driver had used the truck's crane to lift the mini excavator onto the loading area. Shortly afterwards, he sat down in the driver's cab to put the excavator in the right position for transportation. Then the accident happened.
The remote control as a death trap
The belt of the crane remote control was apparently worn by the truck driver. A lever on the remote control was probably pressed against the back of the seat at hip height - a fatal impulse: the bucket of the extended crane was lowered from above onto the driver's cab of the mini excavator. The driver was crushed. There was no rescue for the employee of a company from the Oberwart district.
Body found on the loading area
The body of the accident victim was only discovered late. A local resident had noticed the truck at around 6 p.m. because the heavy vehicle was blocking the thoroughfare. Almost two hours later, the truck was still in the same place with the engine running. When they went to check on it, they found the dead man in the mini excavator on the truck bed.
Great dismay
The news was a shock, and since then there has been deep mourning. Relatives, friends and company colleagues are deeply shocked by the tragic accident. The body had to be recovered by the fire department. The labor inspectorate has been informed. According to investigators, no technical defects were found on the crane or the remote control.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
