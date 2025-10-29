Looting spree at Vienna General Hospital
Fake surgical assistant on the move as a trick thief
Not everyone who wears a surgical gown, goggles, face mask and gloves in hospital has the well-being of patients in mind, but at least in one documented case their valuables. A theft at Vienna General Hospital sets alarm bells ringing there and with the police.
Mr. M. was in the washing area of his single-bed room at Vienna General Hospital at the end of September when a man in full surgical gear suddenly stormed in. He addressed the elderly patient by name and explained that he had been diagnosed with a serious infection based on his findings and would be transferred to the quarantine ward in the next 15 minutes. "Leave everything. If you give me your valuables, I can take them over to the other ward," he added.
Heirloom handed over in good faith
Mr. M. did as he was advised - and waited in his room for the transfer. This never happened, of course, because he did not have a threatening infection, but had become the victim of a cunning trickster. He had taken a gold chain worth around 7,000 euros from Mr. M., which the retired jeweller had bought 40 years ago and had worn ever since. "My son should have inherited it," he sighs as he describes the incident to the "Krone".
Luckily for Mr. Ms., he had kept all his remaining valuables in the hospital's safe deposit box, as all patients are strongly advised to do. In retrospect, the 87-year-old is annoyed with himself that he immediately believed the supposed surgical assistant: "If you're as old as I am ... I was just scared." The police and the AKH confirm the course of events.
Police and AKH alarmed by new scam
The hospital reacted promptly: patients have since been reminded - in addition to the usual reminders to be careful, for example in the admission brochure - to look out for the hospital ID card worn by real staff in the event of unexpected incidents. Security staff rounds have been increased. However, at least the theft is only "an unfortunate isolated incident".
The inquiries and investigations are ongoing. However, there has not been an increase in thefts with this modus operandi.
Landespolizeidirektion Wien
The theft scam is probably new, as no other such incidents have been reported in Vienna to date, according to the police. Investigations are ongoing, but one thing is already certain: the thief is likely to have obtained the clothing beforehand, possibly by ordering it online. Firstly, according to Mr. M.'s descriptions, it looked different from the AKH uniforms, and secondly, uniforms are only issued and returned in locked areas at the AKH.
The thief had obviously deliberately chosen a single room. This enabled him to address the victim by name immediately, thus building trust and also to be reasonably sure that there would be no other witnesses. In addition, he probably thought to himself about patients in single rooms, "they have something", suspects Mr. M. He has nothing but contempt for the thief: "The boarding house is so small anyway - it's so cheeky to pick on old people like that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.