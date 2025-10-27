Rabid police officers: shoplifter secretly filmed

Judge: "Couldn't believe my ears"

The police are called. The thief hides under the desk in the office. What the officers don't know: The Viennese man is documenting virtually his entire life by having his cell phone camera running. And these recordings reveal the disgusting operation. "You've already come to the office loaded," Judge Gerald Wagner confronts the police officer in Vienna's Landl district - who is on trial together with his colleague, the detective and the thief who is injecting the process.