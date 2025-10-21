Champions League
LIVE: Newcastle go 3-1 up, Dortmund score
Matchday three in the Champions League: Defending champions PSG, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are among those in action in the conference. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
Ousmane Dembele could make his comeback in a Paris St. Germain shirt today in the Champions League. The Ballon d'Or winner made the trip with the defending champions as part of a 21-man squad for the away game at Bayer Leverkusen. The star striker had been out of action since September 5 due to a muscle injury in his right thigh sustained in France's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.
As a result, the 28-year-old with a market value of 100 million euros also missed the victories against Atalanta Bergamo (4:0) and FC Barcelona (2:1). Another attacking artist, Désiré Doué, had to miss out through injury, but the 20-year-old Frenchman returned on Friday with a half-hour appearance in the 3-3 league draw against Strasbourg. Captain Marquinhos, who last played in the 1-0 defeat in Marseille on September 22, was also not yet in action and is now hoping to return.
In Ligue 1, things have not gone according to plan for the runners-up with two draws in a row, in contrast to the "premier class". Coach Luis Enrique's side are one of only six to hold on to maximum points after two of eight games and appear in third place behind Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Leverkusen, on the other hand, have drawn twice.
Bayer coach sees "opportunities"
New coach Kasper Hjulmand is defending a run of seven unbeaten competitive games under his leadership. "If we play our game, we have opportunities. But they are one of the best teams in the world," said the Dane. The task is made more difficult by personnel worries. In addition to the long-term injuries to Exequiel Palacios and Axel Tape, Malik Tillman, Lucas Vázquez and Nathan Tella are missing. Patrik Schick and Jarell Quansah are still unavailable.
Like PSG, Inter Milan will be hoping for win number three at Raul Florucz's club Union Saint-Gilloise. After serving his ban, the 24-year-old Austrian striker is set to make his debut in the Champions League, a competition in which he has so far only played in the qualifiers (three times with Olimpija Ljubljana). England's top club Arsenal will also be aiming to remain unblemished at home against Atletico Madrid. The Gunners have won the last six CL duels with Spanish teams.
Manchester City are on four points ahead of their visit to Villarreal, where they will be looking to end a run of five away games without a win in the top flight. Erling Haaland, who has scored 14 times in ten competitive matches, will be the main target. Borussia Dortmund have started the competition like the Citizens and will be aiming for their second win at FC Copenhagen. Marcel Sabitzer is currently an integral part of BVB's midfield and has only missed one game this season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.