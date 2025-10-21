LIVE: Newcastle go 3-1 up, Dortmund score

Manchester City are on four points ahead of their visit to Villarreal, where they will be looking to end a run of five away games without a win in the top flight. Erling Haaland, who has scored 14 times in ten competitive matches, will be the main target. Borussia Dortmund have started the competition like the Citizens and will be aiming for their second win at FC Copenhagen. Marcel Sabitzer is currently an integral part of BVB's midfield and has only missed one game this season.