"Krone" family helped!
After Strache lawsuit: Pensioner saved from ruin
Pure solidarity - the whole of Austria helped the 68-year-old from Rechnitz: Only a few hours after the "Krone" reported on the desperate Veronika F. from Rechnitz, it was done - the donation sum of 6000 euros was reached in full.
The 68-year-old pensioner, who was ordered to pay a heavy fine following a complaint by former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, can breathe a sigh of relief. "I still can't believe it, I'm crying all the time," says Veronika F. according to her daughter. The woman from Rechnitz is overjoyed and deeply moved.
Within a very short space of time, hundreds of people from all over Austria have donated on the GoFundMe donation platform - many small amounts, some larger. "We wrote to God and the world beforehand, even the Federal President," says her daughter. "But we never expected the support to be so great. It's amazing!"
In contrast to Styria, where SPÖ state leader Max Lercher immediately intervened after similar cases and took over the punishment of affected women, there was initially no political support in Burgenland. In the meantime, politicians have also come forward and donated from their own pockets.
The fact that people from all camps are now helping shows that there is still heart and decency and that solidarity has no party colors.
Tochter von Veronika F.
"We would never have imagined this," says the daughter. "The fact that people from all walks of life are now helping shows that there is still heart and decency and that solidarity has no party colors."
The whole of Austria helped
Within a few hours, hundreds of donations were received from all over Austria via the donation account. "This has saved my mom's life," says the daughter with relief. "I can't believe it. It just shows that Austria sticks together when it counts."
Light and shade on the net
Alongside the huge wave of help, there was also hostility. "Some people called us names and said it was our own fault," says the daughter. "But who knows that you can be sued for sharing an article? The law really needs to change to better protect older people online."
"Now I have to make sure she doesn't have a heart attack"
What remains with Veronika F. is deep gratitude and great relief "Many, many thanks to everyone!" says her daughter. "We can now see that we're not alone. And that should also apply in other situations where there is injustice." She adds with a smile: "Now I just have to make sure my mom doesn't have a heart attack from all the joy!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.