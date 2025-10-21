Burgenland woman ordered to pay Strache 6,000 euros

No political support in Burgenland

While three senior citizens in Styria received support from politicians after similar sentences - SPÖ state leader Max Lercher took over their fines via a relief campaign - the woman from Burgenland has so far received no help. "We've also asked several authorities," says the daughter, "but have only been offered 70 euros in support." Lercher was appalled by the proceedings: "I am stunned at how a former politician is enriching himself from people who can barely make ends meet anyway." The Styrian SPÖ helpline then took over the costs for three women affected.