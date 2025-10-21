Financial ruin
Burgenland woman ordered to pay Strache 6,000 euros
Three years ago, Veronika F. (68) from Rechnitz shared an online article about the end of former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache's marriage - without malicious intent. Now the seriously ill pensioner has been sentenced to a heavy fine and is desperately asking for help.
Because she shared an online article about the divorce of former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache three years ago, a 68-year-old pensioner from Rechnitz was sentenced to pay a total of 6,000 euros - 4,500 euros in legal costs and 1,500 euros in compensation to Strache.
Minimum pensioner and seriously ill
Veronika F., who has a heart condition, is visually impaired and relies on a small pension of around 1400 euros, no longer understands the world. "I shared the post back then without any malicious intent", she explains in an interview with "Krone". "My mother didn't know that the contents of the article were considered untrue according to the court. She even apologized to Mr Strache in writing and yet the verdict was harsh," says the daughter.
Daughter: "She doesn't know how to cope"
As the 68-year-old cannot pay the sum all at once, an installment payment of 200 euros per month was agreed with the court. "That's a disaster for her. She doesn't know how she's going to manage," says her daughter.
That's a disaster for my mother. She doesn't know how she's going to manage.
Tochter von Veronika F.
No political support in Burgenland
While three senior citizens in Styria received support from politicians after similar sentences - SPÖ state leader Max Lercher took over their fines via a relief campaign - the woman from Burgenland has so far received no help. "We've also asked several authorities," says the daughter, "but have only been offered 70 euros in support." Lercher was appalled by the proceedings: "I am stunned at how a former politician is enriching himself from people who can barely make ends meet anyway." The Styrian SPÖ helpline then took over the costs for three women affected.
To cushion the impending financial burden, her daughters set up a GoFundMe donation account. Under the title "Pensioner asks for help because of lawsuit by Mr.. Strache", the family is asking for support. The appeal: "Every donation, even small ones, will help my mother to get through this difficult time. She is in poor health and mentally at the end of her tether."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
