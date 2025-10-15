Vorteilswelt
After the Strache trial

Lercher takes the punishment of the Styrian women

Nachrichten
15.10.2025 12:03
Max Lercher offered his help via the "Krone" newspaper - and was successful.
Max Lercher offered his help via the "Krone" newspaper - and was successful.(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Because they shared a media article about Heinz-Christian Strache's divorce on their Facebook page, three women recently stood trial in Graz for defamation. Styria's SPÖ leader Max Lercher contacted the women concerned via the "Krone" newspaper and offered to pay the fines - and that is exactly what is now happening!

0 Kommentare

The divorce of former FPÖ Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache recently occupied the local courts. Three Styrian women shared an article about the divorce on their Facebook page and were sued. It was a case of defamation and violation of personal privacy. A settlement was finally reached, which cost the women dearly - and left Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher horrified.

Appeal via "Krone" successful
"I am stunned at how a former politician and vice-chancellor of the FPÖ is enriching himself from people who can barely make ends meet anyway. The FPÖ and Strache in particular have always prided themselves on being there for 'the little man and the little woman'," explained Lercher. He then offered the women the opportunity to contact him via "Krone" - and was successful.

Lercher met with Claudia A. in person.
Lercher met with Claudia A. in person.(Bild: SPÖ Steiermark)

A victim speaks for the first time
There is now contact with all three victims. One woman even visited Lercher in the office herself. "I am so grateful. This is the first night I've been able to sleep without a nightmare. You can't even imagine what you go through. I didn't comment or anything, I just shared the article in this newspaper. I'm so glad that someone has such a big heart and cares about us like that," said Claudia A. during the visit.

The first funds are flowing in
In fact, Lercher's SPÖ will now pay the entire fine of around 2,600 euros as well as the legal fees incurred (totaling more than 10,000 euros). The money for two of the three women will be transferred on Wednesday. The help will be paid for via the Styrian SPÖ helpline, which in turn is financed by contributions from red mandataries. Lercher himself paid in an additional 1500 euros for this purpose.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

